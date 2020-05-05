Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic How do you spend your evenings?


1016 posts

Uber Geek


#270352 5-May-2020 20:06
Just wondering how other people spend evenings. With two young kids at home you can't really go out. With neighbours you can't use power tools so mostly end up watching TV shows and movies but it feels somewhat unproductive. Would love to game (either computer or board) but wife is not really into it.

So that time period between 8 and 11 what do you do?

Devastation by stupidity
11870 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2477244 5-May-2020 20:13
Great question! I'm surprised nobody has thought of it before. Here a pensioner household and our evenings are always spent in the lounge with the telly on though we don't always watch it with both eyes. Usually I am also on my laptop like right now, cruising around Geekzone and elsewhere. Eventually we have dinner and retire. That is pretty much it.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

5042 posts

Uber Geek


  #2477248 5-May-2020 20:23
I get out as much as I can, walking with my kids. I can't just sit around the house watching TV, it bores me (unlike my Dad, who loves his hunting/fishing shows etc).

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9241 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477257 5-May-2020 20:30
We've been going out for walks in the evenings but the weather is rubbish lately so either I'm working, or get "sent" to my Man Cave to game.

 

Currently playing Half Life Alyx and loving it!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

15860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477271 5-May-2020 20:38
Since lockdown started I've been listening to more music, particularly the daily lockdown cover by Shaun Preston on Faceook. Also spend a lot of the time working, as with a toddler at home it's hard to get enough hours in during the day. Also reading, eating bad food, messing around online, and anything other than TV / movies. I went off TV / movies around the time my son was born, too much noise woke him up and I haven't really gotten into anything since. I tried "Picard" but nothing really happened.

23184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477273 5-May-2020 20:42
In the shed, playing around with whatever tat I saw on youtube and then ordered off aliexpress mostly. With the whole work when I can from home thing this week its meaning I have to be around the computer incase someone calls about work so cant really be out there in the day so despite not having to leave the house, I am not as productive on me projects as I had hoped.




Richard rich.ms

1218 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2477313 5-May-2020 20:44
Late afternoon riding bikes with the kids, after that cooking dinner, doing dishes, reading stories to the kids and the occasional movie.

4462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477319 5-May-2020 21:06
I've been learning about Laravel. But just sit on a laptop in front of some "background TV", while my wife games haha.

