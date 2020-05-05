So that time period between 8 and 11 what do you do?
Great question! I'm surprised nobody has thought of it before. Here a pensioner household and our evenings are always spent in the lounge with the telly on though we don't always watch it with both eyes. Usually I am also on my laptop like right now, cruising around Geekzone and elsewhere. Eventually we have dinner and retire. That is pretty much it.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
I get out as much as I can, walking with my kids. I can't just sit around the house watching TV, it bores me (unlike my Dad, who loves his hunting/fishing shows etc).
We've been going out for walks in the evenings but the weather is rubbish lately so either I'm working, or get "sent" to my Man Cave to game.
Currently playing Half Life Alyx and loving it!
Since lockdown started I've been listening to more music, particularly the daily lockdown cover by Shaun Preston on Faceook. Also spend a lot of the time working, as with a toddler at home it's hard to get enough hours in during the day. Also reading, eating bad food, messing around online, and anything other than TV / movies. I went off TV / movies around the time my son was born, too much noise woke him up and I haven't really gotten into anything since. I tried "Picard" but nothing really happened.
In the shed, playing around with whatever tat I saw on youtube and then ordered off aliexpress mostly. With the whole work when I can from home thing this week its meaning I have to be around the computer incase someone calls about work so cant really be out there in the day so despite not having to leave the house, I am not as productive on me projects as I had hoped.