Hi guys. I'm just looking for a little bit of advice.

So our microwave died few days before 'Alert Level 4'. Its 7 years 9 months old. Model NNCF770M purchased for $432 at the Appliance Shed (RRP was quite a bit more). It's well looked after and certainly didn't feel like there was any reason it should kick the bucket. I wasn't too sure if Consumer Guarantees would apply so I looked it up. According to consumer (https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/appliance-life-expectancy) they seem to think 8 years for a 'mid-range' microwave with typical usage is fair.

So I'd classify this as upper end (cost wise), and would think our usage is average to below average (2-3 times a week). So arguably falls within Consumer Guarantees?

I rang Noel Leeming who has purchased Appliance Shed, who said I needed to call Panasonic, who said I needed to call a local repair place. Anyway I dropped it off there a few days before lockdown for them to inspect. They came back saying the magnetron had overheated and could only have happened if the microwave was run with nothing inside it to absorb the energy. (Heatsinks had changed colour because of the heat.) Now obviously we have no reason to run it without anything in it, and I'm aware of the need to put in a glass of water if heating a wheat bag or something of that nature. I'm wondering if perhaps it's when warming up kids leftover food or something where there's only a bit in there that you hit for 20-30 seconds or something along those lines. Just can't think of anything that we could be doing that isn't 'normal'.

They immediately said it was 'out of warranty' when I dropped it off, and I was like "duh, I know that, but Consumer Guarantees…" I got no response during level 4, but after chasing them again they've finally come back a few days ago, saying it's outside of warranty and attached a quote for $136 for a replacement magnetron and $52 for labour, or if we don't get it repaired a $52 inspection fee (this is the first time that's been mentioned.)

Is it our fault for destroying it? Or is it a cop out and they're just blowing me off? I'm not sure if I should push further?

I'm tempted to buy a replacement magnetron and replace it myself, but also not sure if the cost is worth it. It's not that much more for a whole new unit.