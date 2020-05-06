Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Courier Post delays


7467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#270362 6-May-2020 08:30
Hi, I obviously totally understand that it's Level3 and some services are overloaded, however I ordered some bits from PBTech last week (exactly a week ago today) and the same day the parts were picked and a Courier post ticket raised and an email sent to me with those detials.

 

Next day I get an email from PBTech saying there will be a delay due to courier overload, I thought fine, its expected in these times. Its now a week later and the parcel still shows its not picked up. I have email PBTech asking for an update, no replies.

 

So has anyone else had the same issue? Should point out this is a small package.

 

Cyril

 1 | 2
1063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477478 6-May-2020 08:33
Yep, Had an order from PBTech picked last Tuesday afternoon with the tracking label generated & it's only been scanned as processing in the depot this morning. 

 

 



7467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477479 6-May-2020 08:38
Hi, thanks, so seems I am not alone and my item might soon move on.

 

Cheers

 
 
 
 


9520 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2477480 6-May-2020 08:39
mine took a couple of days to be processed, and i got a text message to say it was ready for delivery

 

the couriers are severely overloaded so there will be delays. just something you have to deal with at this time.

71 posts

Master Geek


  #2477481 6-May-2020 08:39
Seems to be impacting lots of people - https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12329821

675 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477483 6-May-2020 08:43
We're finding the same here, my brother in laws birthday present has been sitting in the depot for over a week now. 
Weirdly enough some beer I had ordered from Wellington arrived in 3 days. 

 

They are being hammered, and the Courier Companies are treating their staff like particular smelling pieces of poos right now.
Which can't be helping the situation. 

458 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Emergency Management

  #2477490 6-May-2020 08:47
Yup it's been huge, Had a Vodafone order take over a week to go across town, not even between courier processing centres.

 

Also, use the NZPost tracking page it has better details and an estimated delivery date https://www.nzpost.co.nz/tools/tracking


4585 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2477492 6-May-2020 08:53
On Tuesday last week I ordered a product from Garmin which shipped from Australia and arrived in two days. I'm not sure which courier company they use.

 

On Monday I ordered something from Apple which has also shipped from Australia and it's showing as having arrived at the Wellington depot this morning. It will be interesting to see if it gets to me today as per Apple's prediction - I seem to recall they used to use TNT as their backbone provider and CourierPost for last mile delivery but that may have changed.

 
 
 
 


68 posts

Master Geek


  #2477504 6-May-2020 09:14
I've got parcels coming from all over the place; China - UK - South Island - North Island. No matter where they're coming from, I'm expecting large delays. Sent an item to Christchurch from Hamilton a good 10 days ago and it's still on its way down south. Bought a case from PB Tech last Tuesday as well, and it is still in the processing stage. PB Tech did note however that some items are out for delivery but the tracking information hasn't been updated. 

But then like others have said, some items have been delivered rather quickly as well. Got some budget Wii remotes and they arrived within 2 days. 

 

It is what it is really / not too concerned / out of my hands. 

 

My partner and I have been buying / selling a lot through Trade Me. I wonder if both the Courier Post and Fast Way lads are sick of me yet 😀

 

 

2662 posts

Uber Geek


  #2477505 6-May-2020 09:15
I ordered something from NZGameShop on 26th March.... Still not here. Had to get a refund. It's probably sitting around somewhere in NZ. 

3481 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477508 6-May-2020 09:17
I am also having the same issues, 4+ days to get an overnight from west auckland to north shore. Scans only show pickups still.  I can currently get things in faster from china than to get it from 1 side of town to another.

773 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477548 6-May-2020 09:20
Yeah ditto - overnight package sent to me last week on the 29th April.

 

Over a week now and still no package - which is a problem as it was produce and so has probably spoiled by now.

 

Called CP - couldn't speak to a real person, which I can sort of understand right now.

 

To add insult to injury - their tracking website latest status is "Picked Up" - but the tracking service over ph says "Delivered 30/4" - which is bollocks.

 

Ah well.....heads-up....expect delays.

 

 

xpd

Arrma Basher
10451 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2477551 6-May-2020 09:24
I've ordered a bunch of stuff from AU and NZ in the past week, only one arrived so far. That was an order from Harvey Norman - ordered on Saturday, it was here yesterday.

 

I'm just being patient as everyone should be.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Powered by  

 

 

4464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2477553 6-May-2020 09:25
Yea we're are getting fairly slow deliveries from the Auckland suppliers... CDL, Snappernet, Atlas, etc.

 

Is what it is I guess.

3153 posts

Uber Geek


  #2477559 6-May-2020 09:31
i blame The Warehouse, you order 4-5 items and they break it up into 5 parcels and send 1 at a time , they started at 3-5 days for delivery and now that is out to 10-14 days and they are swamping courier post . they also had a big easter egg sell out and that has made it worse, they are sending  1 item at $1.97 through courier post one at a time.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

253 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2477586 6-May-2020 09:39
Article on NZH says 4th May was a record day for Courier Post. Significant delays in the system. 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12329821

 1 | 2
