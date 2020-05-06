Hi,

I have a wired network, with a hub connected to a router out to the internet, easy - no drama, nothing to see here.

However, I also have a 3 unit Google Wi-Fi mesh connected to said hub running all the wireless devices in the house, ipad, iphone, tablet, laptops and crucially printers.

Each network has access to the internet, no drama, still nothing to see here...

Now, the problem I seem to have is that the two networks don't see each other. When I say crucially printers above that's the function that seems to want to cross networks most often, the printers are wireless and I cannot get prints out from my wired desktop, I have to then get out the laptop which is also wireless and print from there - often a pain in the butt!

When I do a tracert from the hardwired network to the google wifi network the ping goes to the gateway and then searches the internet. What I want it to do is recognise that the 192.xx.86.xx network is actually internal.

Anyone know how to do that? I'm not a network expert with just enough knowledge to be dangerous enough to stuff internet access for all and die slowly at the hands of my frenzied teens who can't stream youtube if I tinker.

Many thanks.