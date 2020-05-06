Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Internal wired LAN and Google WIfi configuration help


Wannabe Geek


#270377 6-May-2020 16:20
Hi,

 

I have a wired network, with a hub connected to a router out to the internet, easy - no drama, nothing to see here.

 

However, I also have a 3 unit Google Wi-Fi mesh connected to said hub running all the wireless devices in the house, ipad, iphone, tablet, laptops and crucially printers.

 

Each network has access to the internet, no drama, still nothing to see here...

 

Now, the problem I seem to have is that the two networks don't see each other.  When I say crucially printers above that's the function that seems to want to cross networks most often, the printers are wireless and I cannot get prints out from my wired desktop, I have to then get out the laptop which is also wireless and print from there - often a pain in the butt! 

 

When I do a tracert from the hardwired network to the google wifi network the ping goes to the gateway and then searches the internet.  What I want it to do is recognise that the 192.xx.86.xx network is actually internal.

 

Anyone know how to do that? I'm not a network expert with just enough knowledge to be dangerous enough to stuff internet access for all and die slowly at the hands of my frenzied teens who can't stream youtube if I  tinker.

 

 

 

Many thanks.

2014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478011 6-May-2020 16:26
Set the googles to bridge mode.

 

 

 

 




7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478012 6-May-2020 16:30
Hi, you have a double nat issue happening, and the Google WiFi (GWiFi) is not allowing traffic to forward from the wired network back through the GWiFi router to the lan on the other side.

 

To overcome this you need to get the LAN side of the main GWiFi router and reticulate that to all other wired locations, and not the wired network from the main router.

 

Also ideally you should get rid of the double nat that means removing the ISPs router all together, however the GWiFi does not support vlan tagging on the WAN port, so you will get around that first, there are ways, but it will involve a little bit of gear.

 

Also your hub and the wired routers around the house, is there just one outlet in each room or more

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478014 6-May-2020 16:32
In relation to bridging the GWiFi, if you do that you loose the ability to use more than one, plus other features are lost, you are better off removing the ISP router and using a managed switch to get aroudn the vlan issue. All in all, the GWiFi is really a bit of a flop in my view.

 

The easist  way at this time is just to not use anything off the wired side of the ISP router except the feed to the main GWiFi router, and live with double nat. And use the lan port of the main router to feed all other wired outlets rather than the ISPs router.

 

Cyril

4471 posts

Uber Geek


  #2478017 6-May-2020 16:36
Is each mesh device running off a separate Ethernet port, or are they all "wifi-ing" back to one which is connected to the Router?

 

Setting them up to use the ethernet as "backhaul" will deliver better performance,

7477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2478020 6-May-2020 16:38
wellygary:

 

Is each mesh device running off a separate Ethernet port, or are they all "wifi-ing" back to one which is connected to the Router?

 

Setting them up to use the ethernet as "backhaul" will deliver better performance,

 

 

But only if he uses the main GWiFi lan as the feed, currently it seems he is using the ISP lan, which is the GWiFi wan, so it will all fail, hence currently I assume he is uing wireless mesh.

 

Cyril

