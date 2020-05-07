I'm looking to purchase around NZ$7,000 (inc 20% VAT) worth of goods from a UK and ship to NZ (about a half-pallet).

The supplier only deals locally so won't arrange shipping or offer zero-rated VAT invoice for export.

I'd obviously like to avoid paying both $1,200 VAT on export, then another $1,200 GST on import...

Theoretically if a UK-based business / freight forwarder was to purchase the goods on my behalf, they should be able to claim back the VAT for themselves, then "resell" and ship to me ex VAT + shipping & processing fees.

Does anyone know of any UK businesses providing this sort of service? Or had any luck claiming back VAT for commercial exports? (Where invoice is not zero-rated).