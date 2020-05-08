Years ago when we lived rurally in NZ we had to pay the Post office a yearly fee so our rural postie would deliver our mail. It seemed unfair at the time as when we posted items back to the UK they were delivered anywhere in the UK without the receiver paying extra. However, because the rural delivery guy here would also deliver milk bread and other items we didn't complain and put up with it.

Now we are back again in NZ getting a rural delivery and obviously the system has changed.We no longer have to pay a yearly fee but pay extra for every item sent to us from within NZ, but now, cannot get milk or bread etc delivered.

Can someone explain how the rural delivery is funded?

Does the rural postie get a Wage from NZPost?

Is he paid per item?

Does he get the extra "rural fee" ?

Does he get paid extra for delivering junk mail?

Does he get extra for delivering newspapers?

Would he like it or hate it if we had lots of parcels delivered?