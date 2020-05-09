I wanted to alert people to the practices of Noel Leeming as its a store many people use to buy their phones computers tech stuff.

The first thing I experienced with this company is they actively push an item ,like a moblie phone, when they don't actually have any.

They actively try to increase the sale of something yet cant provide it straight away. you the consumer have to wait for it to be delivered from where ever they are sourcing it from. This usually takes 4 to 6 weeks.

They advertise it as having it in stock yet when pushed they cant provide it .

The sale item often is more than the original price. I have seen this multiple times.

Not sure how legal this is does anyone know?

There standard wait time to contact them is half an hour by phone.

This has become an accepted norm rather than increase the amount of staff on the phones. This country right now could use having more people employed .

Noel Leeming use this to put people off being able to contact them about their shoddy service and barely legal practices.

I have had to deal Noel Leeming of multiple occasions and I had to work hard everytime, to receive what i have paid for and the last time finally got a refund. 3 weeks waiting 4 hours on call waiting. 3 working days for the money to finally come back into my account