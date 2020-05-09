Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
noel leeming service


#270429 9-May-2020 14:05
I wanted to alert people to the practices of Noel Leeming as its a store many people use to buy their phones computers tech stuff.

 

The first thing I experienced with this company is they actively push an item ,like a moblie phone, when they don't actually have any.

 

They actively try to increase the sale of something yet cant provide it straight away. you the consumer have to wait for it to be delivered from where ever they are sourcing it from. This usually takes 4 to 6 weeks.

 

They advertise it as having it in stock yet when pushed they cant provide it .

 

The sale item often is more than the original price. I have seen this multiple times.

 

Not sure how legal this is does anyone know?

 

There standard wait time to contact them is half an hour by phone.

 

This has become an accepted norm rather than increase the amount of staff on the phones. This country right now could use having more people employed .

 

Noel Leeming use this to put people off being able to contact them about their shoddy service and barely legal practices. 

 

I have had to deal Noel Leeming of multiple occasions and I had to work hard everytime, to receive what i have paid for and the last time finally got a refund. 3 weeks waiting 4 hours on call waiting. 3 working days for the money to finally come back into my account

  #2479769 9-May-2020 14:10
Is this the only reason you joined Geekzone is to post that? Simple buy from someone else next time

 

Edit: I have purchased I reckon over $20,000+ of items from Noel Leeming never had an issue and a happy customer

  #2479772 9-May-2020 14:15
My experiences with them in recent years:

 

  • Ordered camera online for click and collect. When I arrived to collect the item they tried to give me an empty box.
  • Ordered AirPort Extreme and an ethernet cable online for click and collect. When I arrived they tried to hand over just the ethernet cable and seemed oblivious to the fact that there was another far more expensive item in the order.
  • Ordered Apple Watch online shortly after a new model was released. Web site indicated that stock was available, but after several weeks of waiting and repeated follow up phone calls they still couldn't give me any indication of if/when they would be able to provide the product despite having taken payment when the order was placed. In the end I demanded a refund.
  • Pushing the extended warranty scam with every sale, and getting stroppy when you refuse to give in to it.

Based on the above, and the terrible experiences recounted on their Facebook page, I refuse to deal with Noel Leeming or any other Warehouse Group retailer. 

 
 
 
 


  #2479780 9-May-2020 14:38
Lol.... why would you "deal with them multiple times", just don't go back.

 

Also, why buy something that they don't have on stock?! One would assume you would know it's not on stock before swiping your card... just go somewhere else!

  #2479781 9-May-2020 14:40
chevrolux:

 

Lol.... why would you "deal with them multiple times", just don't go back.

 

Also, why buy something that they don't have on stock?! One would assume you would know it's not on stock before swiping your card... just go somewhere else!

 

 

I have always paid for items after I know the item is in stock! I make them go check, It's so simple the words are ' Please go check your stock room '

