Hi,

just wondering if anyone has ever had a >$500 tax bill as a purely PAYE tax payer?

I went onto the IRD website to submit my IR3 last night and it appears I need to pay them a few $ to say the least. Looking at each individual pay slip I've been taxed appropriately for my tax code (M), and don't have a student loan or other IRD dedications being made. No change in tax bracket happen last year either so it appears on the surface a little strange.

Cheers

Knoydart