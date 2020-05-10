Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic People using Membership Keys on PB Tech


#270451 10-May-2020 12:55
I'm neither supporting or disproving this action. Please educate me if this topic does not meet the 'forum usage guidelines'.

 

This all started when I began searching for discount codes and looking around my account settings on PB Tech. 

 

On this website, if you enter a membership key in 'settings' - 'personal details' to say that you're part of a particular organization, you get extra discounts.

 

Apparently there are tiers to this, with some companies / organizations ranking much higher than others. 

 

I tried a particular code and got $1-15 off many items I looked at. 

 

The point I'm trying to make is; do you think this is a common occurrence? Seems to be a lot of Cheapies.NZ members who have done this in the past. I guess it's too much of a hassle for PB Tech to sort through the fake membership users? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2480421 10-May-2020 13:07
Even if you ARE a member of those organizations, there's no tracking or anything - I used the one from one employer for 2 years after I left them, and only replaced it with the one from my current employer as I was going through the various things made available to staff. No one really seems to care, and PB just wants to drive business at the end of the day.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

  #2480426 10-May-2020 13:14
what is your issue?

 

PBTech offer discounts to companies and their employees but the use of a code entered in ones online account. the discount may increase depending on the companies buying power or previous purchase history.

 

its pretty common in NZ for this to happen.

 

i would suspect its up to the account managers to keep on eye on who is using their discounts.

 
 
 
 




  #2480428 10-May-2020 13:20
Jase2985:

 

what is your issue?

 

PBTech offer discounts to companies and their employees but the use of a code entered in ones online account. the discount may increase depending on the companies buying power or previous purchase history.

 

its pretty common in NZ for this to happen.

 

i would suspect its up to the account managers to keep on eye on who is using their discounts.

 

 

 

 

No issue at all. Curiosity if anything. Seems quite a few people have been taking advantage of these keys despite their lack of membership to a particular company. I'm simply gauging whether this is a common practice. 

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2480535 10-May-2020 14:11
Just remember you need to be observant when using these. while PB for example, will offer a discount off their standard pricing, there are times when a product will be cheaper bought normally than through an account with a discount.

 

 

 

It's certainly not a free for all discount option.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2480537 10-May-2020 14:12
All in all it sounds like a win win for both the purchaser and seller. Purchaser account with that membership key would appear to be buying more from seller (maybe even upping their discount tier in the future) and seller would be getting more business.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

  #2480540 10-May-2020 14:17
I've noticed similar thing that goes on with hotels and rental cars, where business/event coupons are shared around on coupon sharing websites.  It seems a bit unethical because you misrepresent yourself but if the affected businesses are happy for this then I guess it is all good. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

