I'm neither supporting or disproving this action. Please educate me if this topic does not meet the 'forum usage guidelines'.

This all started when I began searching for discount codes and looking around my account settings on PB Tech.

On this website, if you enter a membership key in 'settings' - 'personal details' to say that you're part of a particular organization, you get extra discounts.

Apparently there are tiers to this, with some companies / organizations ranking much higher than others.

I tried a particular code and got $1-15 off many items I looked at.

The point I'm trying to make is; do you think this is a common occurrence? Seems to be a lot of Cheapies.NZ members who have done this in the past. I guess it's too much of a hassle for PB Tech to sort through the fake membership users?