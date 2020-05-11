I have had a bad run with a Tradetested 10'x8' Kitset Green House with rotted roof panels.
Wall panels are ok and so are the two roof window panels.
The panels are guaranteed for 5 years but I first noticed the rotted roof panels in 2 years.
Tradetested in my request for replacement panels responded after a month offering oversized panels that I would have to cut myself... not kitset sized parts.
After 3 notifications of delayed delivery, finally replacement panels have arrived.... 7 of the 8 panels required (8 shown on the delivery docket).
These panels were wapped near each end with some cling film - no protection on the corners of the panels.
The panels were dropped or lowered over my fence... I guess Covid-19 non contact delivery.
Some damage to the corners of the panels, so I will have to cut 3 sides to get clean edges to fit in the frame channels.
Early on because of the expected replacement delays I requested a price for a total replacement pack... no response.
Not happy with Tradetested so far.