I have had a bad run with a Tradetested 10'x8' Kitset Green House with rotted roof panels.

Wall panels are ok and so are the two roof window panels.

The panels are guaranteed for 5 years but I first noticed the rotted roof panels in 2 years.

Tradetested in my request for replacement panels responded after a month offering oversized panels that I would have to cut myself... not kitset sized parts.

After 3 notifications of delayed delivery, finally replacement panels have arrived.... 7 of the 8 panels required (8 shown on the delivery docket).

These panels were wapped near each end with some cling film - no protection on the corners of the panels.

The panels were dropped or lowered over my fence... I guess Covid-19 non contact delivery.

Some damage to the corners of the panels, so I will have to cut 3 sides to get clean edges to fit in the frame channels.

Early on because of the expected replacement delays I requested a price for a total replacement pack... no response.

Not happy with Tradetested so far.