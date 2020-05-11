Doesn't look like someone is having a good day!
Not sure how deep this is considering card services is also down.
Fingers crossed for them that it's nothing serious.
Yep.
Can't access the website at all, and Mobile App also doesn't allow you to log in
This posted Twitter:
Access via the app has gone down at least once a week throughout the lockdown. Usually back within an hour.
Westpacs website seem to be completely dead.
I had problems a few days with my bank not letting me withdraw cash from an ATM. It had an error that there was a tempoariy problem and to try again later. That is something I have never experienced before. Then I also had a problem accessing online banking with another bank for half a day last week, as they had problems. I would expect these things to be really reliable.
They're having some major problems at the moment: https://status.westpac.co.nz/
I can see lots of rejected transactions on our online store since lunchtime.
Gosh - it's been down for hours. Must be some Mr Robot level stuff happening - your mortgage and CC debt has been cancelled.
meesham:
They're having some major problems at the moment: https://status.westpac.co.nz/
I can see lots of rejected transactions on our online store since lunchtime.
It looks like they had some maintenance last night from that status page that was resolved this morning. Wonder if it is related.