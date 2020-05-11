Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Westpac website and possibly card services down.


77 posts

Master Geek


#270475 11-May-2020 14:24
Doesn't look like someone is having a good day! 

 

Not sure how deep this is considering card services is also down. 

 

Fingers crossed for them that it's nothing serious. 

 

 

 

 

749 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2481194 11-May-2020 14:34
Yep.

 

Can't access the website at all, and Mobile App also doesn't allow you to log in

 

This posted Twitter:

 

4316 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2481216 11-May-2020 14:57
Access via the app has gone down at least once a week throughout the lockdown. Usually back within an hour.




16103 posts

Uber Geek


  #2481261 11-May-2020 15:03
Westpacs website seem to be completely dead.

 

I had problems a few days with my bank not letting me withdraw cash from an ATM. It had an error that there was a tempoariy problem and to try again later. That is something I have never experienced before. Then I also had a problem accessing online banking with another bank for half a day last week, as they had problems. I would expect these things to be really reliable. 

935 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2481309 11-May-2020 15:09
They're having some major problems at the moment: https://status.westpac.co.nz/

 

I can see lots of rejected transactions on our online store since lunchtime.

9977 posts

Uber Geek


  #2481310 11-May-2020 15:12
Gosh - it's been down for hours.  Must be some Mr Robot level stuff happening - your mortgage and CC debt has been cancelled.

16103 posts

Uber Geek


  #2481316 11-May-2020 15:17
meesham:

 

They're having some major problems at the moment: https://status.westpac.co.nz/

 

I can see lots of rejected transactions on our online store since lunchtime.

 

 

 

 

It looks like they had some maintenance last night from that status page that was resolved this morning. Wonder if it is related. 

