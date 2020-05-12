Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicYouShop for personal items


305 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270485 12-May-2020 08:26
Send private message

Hi,

 

I have had a couple of friends in the US wanting to send me some trading cards but the international shipping was going to be more than the cards value so I said ship them to YouShop and I'll pay for the international shipping on them.

 

They have both arrived at YouShop and now YouShop wants the invoices for them, but there is none. I kept getting automated replied to my emails saying to please attach the invoice etc.

 

 

 

Can we still use YouShop for this type of non-merchant shipping? Anyone else done this and been able to continue processing their items?

Create new topic
1860 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2481663 12-May-2020 09:06
Send private message quote this post

It's quite easy to produce an invoice using templates online.  I recently had to ship something which I'd bought ages ago on trademe to a relative overseas, and the shipping agent insisted on an invoice showing value.  So, I produced one, with me selling the item to my relative for a low but realistic value, signed "paid with thanks".  I suggest your friend could easily sell you these items for a couple of bucks

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.