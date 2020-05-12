Hi,

I have had a couple of friends in the US wanting to send me some trading cards but the international shipping was going to be more than the cards value so I said ship them to YouShop and I'll pay for the international shipping on them.

They have both arrived at YouShop and now YouShop wants the invoices for them, but there is none. I kept getting automated replied to my emails saying to please attach the invoice etc.

Can we still use YouShop for this type of non-merchant shipping? Anyone else done this and been able to continue processing their items?