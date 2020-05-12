Hi,

A close friend of mine works at a business that had to close in Level 4, and is open in a limited, non-contact way under level 3.



She is on $25 an hour.

She is getting the Wage Subsidy, and during level 4 this was nearly 90% of her wage (she only worked about 25 hours a week before lockdown).Now that they are back, she's doing a few extra hours, but her boss is under the impression that she still only has to pay the subsidy.

The hours she worked last week would have come to about $700 before tax but her payslip only shows the $585.80 being the subsidy.

It is my opinion that that is not correct - you have to be paid for the hours you've worked at your agreed hourly rate. She has not agreed to an hourly rate reduction, and it was never discussed.

I can't find anything on the employment or WINZ websites that states it explicitly.

Has anyone seen anything I can point her at so that she can go back to her employer and get it sorted (or shall I just tell her to walk out after she has done the hours (about 23 hours a week)?

I hate employers doing this sort of thing.

TIA.