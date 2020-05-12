Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1004 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270500 12-May-2020 17:33
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12331200

 

How many people could there be affected with a Lotto problem?

 

 




Gordy

BDFL - Memuneh
66904 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2482096 12-May-2020 17:38
Interesting... It would be good for Lotto to show an audit of its previous web-based checks.




 

 

1004 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2482097 12-May-2020 17:43
If a problem is found, I would want my tickets over the last year re-checked.

 

 




Gordy

 
 
 
 


374 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2482125 12-May-2020 18:38
I was thinking of something like this happening when they first introduced MyLotto. I am wondering how they will handle the issue. So far, they seem to have no comment. So many questions, how many affected? How long was it happening? What is being done to avoid it from happening in the future? I am sure a lot of players just take whatever the website tells them e.g. not a winning ticket and move on.

