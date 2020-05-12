https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12331200
How many people could there be affected with a Lotto problem?
Gordy
Interesting... It would be good for Lotto to show an audit of its previous web-based checks.
If a problem is found, I would want my tickets over the last year re-checked.
Gordy
I was thinking of something like this happening when they first introduced MyLotto. I am wondering how they will handle the issue. So far, they seem to have no comment. So many questions, how many affected? How long was it happening? What is being done to avoid it from happening in the future? I am sure a lot of players just take whatever the website tells them e.g. not a winning ticket and move on.