Has anyone been asked by their work to install a tracking app on their personal phone to show when they are on location?

This morning we received an access code from whos on location to enter when we install the app. There was no discussion about it. A few minutes later an email from head of IT saying it wasn't spam and to direct questions to health and safety.

The website of Whos on location has very little information from an employee point of view, but it appears to be for tracking your location to allow them to know when you are on site but has no information regarding privacy.

They haven't said how they are going to collect the information and for what purpose or how long are they going to keep the information.

My biggest annoyance is the complete lack of communication from management about this and the expectation that we install an app based on a random email that looks very much like a spam email.