Hi Guys

I'm looking for some info regarding a "NZ" Hosting Company called HostBee?

We have a couple of websites Hosted with them and so do some of our clients but something just does not seem right.

Originally, according to the Companies Office) they were setup as a company in 2013 as HOSTBEE GROUP LIMITED and allegedly had a shared server in an Albany Data Center.

We migrated to HostBee some years ago (2014) after being with 24/7 Hosting in Christchurch before it went bust.

It appears that sometime in 2018 everything HostBee has been "shipped off shore" and customers were not advised or informed.

After reviewing an recently Invoice that does not meet IRD requirements an inquiry was made to HostBee regarding their location and their server. It was confirmed by HostBee Billing "Help Desk" today that:

"Please note that Hostbee operations are currently not managed from New Zealand and hence GST information is not provided. We aren't charging GST. The server location of manuka is Sydney, Australia."

The server is apparently in Sydney x 2 and India?

https://check-host.net/ip-info?host=139.99.191.84

Questions:

Does anyone have any info on Hostbee? Can a servers IP address be in multiple "locations" at once? Any recommendations for an quality NZ based webhost? One of our site does approx 4gb of traffic per month, another a lot less. We also have some add-on domains and sub host these behind out site.

We would look at migrating but need to move to a Host that would assist with that process.

Thanks

Gman