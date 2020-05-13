Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270524 13-May-2020 17:52
Send private message

Hi Guys

 

I'm looking for some info regarding a "NZ" Hosting Company called HostBee? 

 

We have a couple of websites Hosted with them and so do some of our clients but something just does not seem right.

 

Originally, according to the Companies Office) they were setup as a company in 2013 as HOSTBEE GROUP LIMITED and allegedly had a shared server in an Albany Data Center.

 

We migrated to HostBee some years ago (2014) after being with 24/7 Hosting in Christchurch before  it went bust.

 

It appears that sometime in 2018 everything HostBee has been "shipped off shore" and customers were not advised or informed. 

 

After reviewing an recently Invoice that does not meet IRD requirements an inquiry was made to HostBee regarding their location and their server.  It was confirmed by HostBee Billing "Help Desk" today that:

 

"Please note that Hostbee operations are currently not managed from New Zealand and hence GST information is not provided. We aren't charging GST. The server location of manuka is Sydney, Australia."

 

The server is apparently in Sydney x 2 and India?

 

https://check-host.net/ip-info?host=139.99.191.84

 

Questions:

 

     

  1. Does anyone have any info on Hostbee?
  2. Can a servers IP address be in multiple "locations" at once?
  3. Any recommendations for an quality NZ based webhost?  One of our site does approx 4gb of traffic per month, another a lot less.  We also have some add-on domains and sub host these behind out site.

 

We would look at migrating but need to move to a Host that would assist with that process.

 

Thanks

 

Gman

'That VDSL Cat'
12086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2482975 13-May-2020 18:16
Send private message

that link is just checking different geolocation databases.

 

 

 

The IP address is sitting in OVH range, It's in their sydney based datacenter.

 

they look to be your standard cookie cutter hosting company that just buys dedicated servers, slices and manages them onto the end customer.

 

 

 

 

 

Their website could do with some touching up...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #2482976 13-May-2020 18:17
Send private message

I've heard of HostBee but haven't really looked into them. There seem to be a few hosts that have a NZ site but no other presence in NZ to speak of.

 

We have NZ based cPanel servers and can import your entire cPanel account directly off their servers for a quick and easy migration (assuming it's cPanel). I expect someone else would have jumped in to suggest us if I hadn't gotten here first as well :)




Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

