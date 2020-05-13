Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When no cheques how do you purchase over $10,000 items


#270528 13-May-2020 19:32
Just on news tonight BNZ ditching cheques mid next year. Know been discussed before but can't remember answer to question.

 

I only write cheque about once to twice every 10 years, but as the limit for bill pay is about $10,000? how will things above this amount be paid for.

 

If buying a house will a suit case of money be needed? Only things I've used cheques for is house and more frequently car purchases.

 

Last car purchase around 5 years ago was $20,000, paid for by using cheque book, how will that work going forward?

 

Cheers.

xpd

  #2483051 13-May-2020 19:36
Bank transfer. Credit card.

 

 




  #2483054 13-May-2020 19:36
Bank transfer.

 

If you don't trust your internet connection / net banking in general, then you can arrange for your bank to facilitate this for you.

 
 
 
 


  #2483055 13-May-2020 19:37
Credit card - load money onto it if it will exceed the limit

 

Banks can do manual transfers for large amounts if you are limited to 10k

  #2483057 13-May-2020 19:40
Tell or ask the bank that you want to extend your eftpos limit for a particular purchase.

 

I have done that in the past... can't remember the process and what questions the bank asked.

 

 




Gordy

  #2483058 13-May-2020 19:40
Don't know about BNZ but I know with ANZ you can increase the maximum one off payment amount to different limits up to $250k 

 

 

 

ASB limit is $100k under Fastnet Classic

 

 

 

 

 

 

defiant
  #2483059 13-May-2020 19:40
ANZ can temporarily lift the bank transfer limit on your account



  #2483061 13-May-2020 19:42
snnet:

 

Credit card - load money onto it if it will exceed the limit

 

Banks can do manual transfers for large amounts if you are limited to 10k

 

 

Can do credit card with loading cash but would prefer not to pay a surcharge on a large amount.

 

If can see the bank to arrange transfers over limit that would work. Thanks.

 
 
 
 




  #2483063 13-May-2020 19:47
logo:

 

Don't know about BNZ but I know with ANZ you can increase the maximum one off payment amount to different limits up to $250k 

 

 

 

ASB limit is $100k under Fastnet Classic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I just looked it up for BNZ, one off payments from internet banking are limited to $50,000. I didn't look earlier as didn't expect it to be that high.

 

No worries for future car purchases then, won't be buying a Tesla. :)

