Just on news tonight BNZ ditching cheques mid next year. Know been discussed before but can't remember answer to question.

I only write cheque about once to twice every 10 years, but as the limit for bill pay is about $10,000? how will things above this amount be paid for.

If buying a house will a suit case of money be needed? Only things I've used cheques for is house and more frequently car purchases.

Last car purchase around 5 years ago was $20,000, paid for by using cheque book, how will that work going forward?

Cheers.