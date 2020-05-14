Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270545 14-May-2020 11:16
I'm selling something in a facebook group. Some person spammed the following as a reply in my listing:

 

Joanne Hawe Quick and long-term loan offer with a single rate of 3%
I am reassured about the funding of my possible projects in the future.
The solution is Mr Laurent Cochy who puts at your
Disposition and any person in good faith loans from any
Amount repayable over a long period and according to repayment terms
Of the interested party.
I benefited from it 03 days ago funding of $ 190,000 for the realization of a project
Which is close to my heart and I am very happy.
You who are banked or unable to pay tax bills or something.
You who are in need reject your hypocrisies and contact as soon as
Now Mr Laurent Cochy to be satisfied in order to resolve your concerns
Financiers by making your requests by email via cochylaurent@gmail.com
Email: cochylaurent@gmail.com 

 

 

 

It might as well say "Mr Laurent Cochy" of Nigeria, it's so badly written.

 

A google search of that email address brings up several similar spammed messages in facebook groups. I wonder what the people spamming those messages get out of this? A cut?

  #2483615 14-May-2020 11:20
Looks like someone just went nuts with predictive text.

It's so bad it's unreadable.




Location: Dunedin

 

  #2483617 14-May-2020 11:26
andrewNZ: Looks like someone just went nuts with predictive text.

It's so bad it's unreadable.

 

Nah, that could earn a few valued credits on our cr@p NCEA system

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


  #2483666 14-May-2020 12:40
Seen those 'Make $1500 a week from home, ask me how!' Messages..

