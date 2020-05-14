I'm selling something in a facebook group. Some person spammed the following as a reply in my listing:

Joanne Hawe Quick and long-term loan offer with a single rate of 3%

I am reassured about the funding of my possible projects in the future.

The solution is Mr Laurent Cochy who puts at your

Disposition and any person in good faith loans from any

Amount repayable over a long period and according to repayment terms

Of the interested party.

I benefited from it 03 days ago funding of $ 190,000 for the realization of a project

Which is close to my heart and I am very happy.

You who are banked or unable to pay tax bills or something.

You who are in need reject your hypocrisies and contact as soon as

Now Mr Laurent Cochy to be satisfied in order to resolve your concerns

Financiers by making your requests by email via cochylaurent@gmail.com

Email: cochylaurent@gmail.com

It might as well say "Mr Laurent Cochy" of Nigeria, it's so badly written.

A google search of that email address brings up several similar spammed messages in facebook groups. I wonder what the people spamming those messages get out of this? A cut?