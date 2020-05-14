Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicLevel 2 Retail Shopping


2162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#270549 14-May-2020 13:09
Send private message quote this post

This on behalf of a large group of elderly -

 

Many retail sites are now saying they are open, and along with the expected safety measures say they will 'collect contact information'.

 

One site says they will have a QR code available for this …. many of the people I advise will not know what or how QR scanning works 😁

 

Presumably the QR setup requires a person to take a photo, run it through the QR app … and then what?  Is it an online form or does it expect to pick up name and address etc off the phone/tablet?

 

Does anyone know if stores are also running 'written details' forms as well?

 

Tks all.

Create new topic
4480 posts

Uber Geek


  #2483748 14-May-2020 13:17
Send private message quote this post

Most of the camera apps these day will simply read a QR natively and then open the browser to the appropriate URL that wants a name, phone, email etc

 

But pretty much all of the places I have seen using QR check-ins also have a pen and paper option (It may pay to takt your own pen)

 

The sooner the Govt picks a digital contact tracing options that hopefully will do either NFC, BT or QR checkins the better,  otherwise its every small retailer for themselves....



2162 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2483751 14-May-2020 13:20
Send private message quote this post

@wellygarry … thank you.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.