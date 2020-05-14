This on behalf of a large group of elderly -

Many retail sites are now saying they are open, and along with the expected safety measures say they will 'collect contact information'.

One site says they will have a QR code available for this …. many of the people I advise will not know what or how QR scanning works 😁

Presumably the QR setup requires a person to take a photo, run it through the QR app … and then what? Is it an online form or does it expect to pick up name and address etc off the phone/tablet?

Does anyone know if stores are also running 'written details' forms as well?

Tks all.