#270562 15-May-2020 00:01
I bought an electric skateboard off a well known member via Facebook (in January) that had very little mileage (50km) and he originally purchased it from Hyper Ride.

 

I loved riding it but it developed an issue after about 200km which caused the motors to fail. I looked it up and it seemed to occur to a very large amount of boards (https://www.reddit.com/r/boostedboards/comments/9a1a0n/bent_motor_shaft_megathread/). I emailed Hyper Ride and they said that I can return it, so I filled out the form along with the original order number. That was back in early-February.

 

Now 3 months later they're saying that there's nothing they can do because I purchased it from a private seller (https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/common-consumer-issues/refund-replacement-repair/) and Hyper Ride only respond to my emails when I mention anything about "returning without a satisfactory outcome for me". I also can't contact the manufacturer asking to send another two motors because they filed for bankruptcy last April.

 

Is there anything I can do? I feel as if there should be something done as it was a known problem, but continued to sell the product. Any help would be much appreciated.





  #2484160 15-May-2020 00:13
You have no contractual relationship with Hyper so you have no claim on them. They didn't sell you the skateboard so they owe you nothing.

 

If the original purchaser is willing to do the claim instead then they would be able to claim CGA rights. 



  #2484161 15-May-2020 00:18
Handle9:

 

You have no contractual relationship with Hyper so you have no claim on them. They didn't sell you the skateboard so they owe you nothing.

 

If the original purchaser is willing to do the claim instead then they would be able to claim CGA rights. 

 

 

That's what I thought. So if the original purchaser contacts Hyper Ride they can claim on the faulty item?

 

Cheers,





 
 
 
 


  #2484162 15-May-2020 00:31
It's a little grey (they sold it then bought it back) but practically they should be ok to claim

