I bought an electric skateboard off a well known member via Facebook (in January) that had very little mileage (50km) and he originally purchased it from Hyper Ride.

I loved riding it but it developed an issue after about 200km which caused the motors to fail. I looked it up and it seemed to occur to a very large amount of boards (https://www.reddit.com/r/boostedboards/comments/9a1a0n/bent_motor_shaft_megathread/). I emailed Hyper Ride and they said that I can return it, so I filled out the form along with the original order number. That was back in early-February.

Now 3 months later they're saying that there's nothing they can do because I purchased it from a private seller (https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/common-consumer-issues/refund-replacement-repair/) and Hyper Ride only respond to my emails when I mention anything about "returning without a satisfactory outcome for me". I also can't contact the manufacturer asking to send another two motors because they filed for bankruptcy last April.

Is there anything I can do? I feel as if there should be something done as it was a known problem, but continued to sell the product. Any help would be much appreciated.