So I ordered a few things online in early mid-March that all happened to ship via USPS - a few records and accessories for iPad etc.

I have so far received exactly 0 of them. Tracking information is pretty wild - some things haven’t been scanned since popping up somewhere in the U.S and at least one of them was scanned in Auckland in late March and still hasn’t appeared.

Consensus seems to be that the scanning for USPS can be pretty useless and I don’t know whether to just sit tight for another few weeks and assume the delays are all just COVID-related or whether to start chasing hard on these items. I really don’t want to hassle small vendors in the current climate, but equally I don’t want to give up on my stuff ever arriving!

Anyone else in the same situation or have your USPS packages arrived?