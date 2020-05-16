Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone received anything via USPS from March onwards???


#270582 16-May-2020 11:04
So I ordered a few things online in early mid-March that all happened to ship via USPS - a few records and accessories for iPad etc.

 

I have so far received exactly 0 of them. Tracking information is pretty wild - some things haven’t been scanned since popping up somewhere in the U.S and at least one of them was scanned in Auckland in late March and still hasn’t appeared.

 

Consensus seems to be that the scanning for USPS can be pretty useless and I don’t know whether to just sit tight for another few weeks and assume the delays are all just COVID-related or whether to start chasing hard on these items. I really don’t want to hassle small vendors in the current climate, but equally I don’t want to give up on my stuff ever arriving!

 

Anyone else in the same situation or have your USPS packages arrived?




703 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2484801 16-May-2020 11:27
Send private message quote this post

I'm in the same boat. Two separate orders (placed a couple of days apart), both sent via USPS. One of them was "International departure" from NYC on March 31, the other was the same but on April 3.

 

No updates on either of them since then. I got in touch with the retailer (B&H Photo) who said that the packages are stuck in the US somewhere because of the lockdown.

