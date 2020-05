Firstly - Obviously I know there are few problems out there in the big wide world at the moment, but....

I bought a couple of text books from Bookdepository.com on 6th April.

They dispatched it (from the UK) on 17th April.

So its coming up to a month to be in transit. They do have warning that they have "have had to extend our usual estimated delivery times to 15-30 days".

Anyone else been buying books from Bookdepository in the UK over the last 6-8 weeks?