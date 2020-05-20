Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Govt covid app


#270659 20-May-2020 17:43
Wow, what a hassle trying to get this set up.

 

First problem wasn't their fault but it added to the wrath to follow! Requirements for password were not apparent till scroll down!

 

Then got to the account create. Got the code sent to email, entered it carefully into the check field, and it was rejected. Wife checked it - she agreed I had it right.

 

So, got another sent. Entered it very carefully and, guess what, it failed again! At this stage I let go some colourful epithets and gave up.

 

Anyone else??

  #2487323 20-May-2020 17:45
Discussed here, including issues: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=161&topicid=270639




Create new topic



