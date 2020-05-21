Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271667 21-May-2020 12:43
My wife and I have recently moved into a new home and discovered that the main (town supply) water pipe from the boundary to the house is mostly just sitting on the ground - although about half of it has been gradually covered with the residue of garden waste and compost etc.  On a sunny day our cold water runs warm because the other half (around 40 meters) is exposed to sunlight in a very shallow trench.  My section is 3000 M3.  The local authority describes the water supply as 'treated' so probably chlorinated and possibly fluoridated.

 

I had a plumber look at this.  He advised that the heated water is at risk of contamination with Legionnaires disease.

 

He has quoted me to bury the pipe to 300mm+.  Can anyone comment on said contamination risk?




  #2488685 21-May-2020 13:00
First, check what your local authority means when it says the water is "treated".

 

From the point of view of health concerns, chlorination would be the important factor, in my entirely uninformed opinion. That's because the chlorination should continue to kill 'nasties' after the treatment point, whereas other treatments such as UV irradiation only kill at the point of treatment.

 

If your town water is chlorinated, then I'd say your health risk from your shallow / unburied supply pipe would be between very low and negligible.
If your town water supply is not chlorinated, I'd guess your risk to be between moderate and low.

 

I would be at least a bit worried about the water supply pipe being pierced or broken by over enthusiastic fork or mower use if it's on the surface or just under it.

 

 

 

Without knowing the terrain or your capabilities, maybe you could hire a Ditch Witch (or equiv) and dig the trench yourself?
Or get a general contractor rather than a plumber - the plumber will probably be subbing the trenching anyway?



PolicyGuy:

 

First, check what your local authority means when it says the water is "treated".

 

 

I am not in a metro area.  The website says no more - it is more about consents and connections than defining how water is treated.  I am inclined to bury the pipe so not inclined to investigate further.




Heat is not a contamination risk, it is a proliferation risk.  The correct temperature would encourage legionella to multiply. I'm guessing this would be in the range of 20C - 40C, but I don't know for sure.

 

But the bacteria has to be there in the first place for that to happen.  Legionella would only be present if treatment is inadequate or it can somehow get into the pipe system after treatment.




