My wife and I have recently moved into a new home and discovered that the main (town supply) water pipe from the boundary to the house is mostly just sitting on the ground - although about half of it has been gradually covered with the residue of garden waste and compost etc. On a sunny day our cold water runs warm because the other half (around 40 meters) is exposed to sunlight in a very shallow trench. My section is 3000 M3. The local authority describes the water supply as 'treated' so probably chlorinated and possibly fluoridated.

I had a plumber look at this. He advised that the heated water is at risk of contamination with Legionnaires disease.

He has quoted me to bury the pipe to 300mm+. Can anyone comment on said contamination risk?