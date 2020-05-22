Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271678 22-May-2020 08:14
As per topic, I just want to gauge an average payment amount for out of town work.

I am an employee, doing out of town work for 4 days.

What would you expect for an out of town allowance per day.

Would it include meals?

Thanks
  #2489081 22-May-2020 08:19
really depends on industry and company, work type, etc.

 

I've done it couple times and got accomodation paid and collected meals receipts for later payback, others would get an allowance anything in between $50-300 per day again depending if accommodation is paid/not/etc + travel expense

 

So YES, I would expect.




  #2489082 22-May-2020 08:19
Our doesn't have a set amount.

 

For those employees in our business working out of town, accomodation and transport is paid for, as well as meals (up to a reasonable amount).

 

In my case, I've never had a claim turned down for three meals a day, as well as a beer or wine with dinner.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2489087 22-May-2020 08:45
There should be an internal policy that sets out the rules and limits if any.




