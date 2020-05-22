I'm reminiscing today for some reason.
Had a flashback to when I used to play Road Rash and Moto Racer on Windows 98. Chuck in Fifa 2001 for good measure as well.
What did you guys use to play?
Wolfenstein 3D, Sim City 2/3000 & once I managed to track down the start up age protection because my parents wouldn't tell me them (for obvious reasons) Leisure Suit Larry.
Doom, Quake, Half Life. M1 Tank Platoon. Carrier Command. Sentinel. Wolf 3D.
The XCom series. Populous.
AOE2
(It's actually seen a resurgence lately, past couple years anyway)
Might and Magic III, and Lemmings with my stepbrother are two that come to mind. A whole heap of Amiga games as well.