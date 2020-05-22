Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicComputer games you used to play on PC [pre-2002]


119 posts

Master Geek


#271697 22-May-2020 20:33
I'm reminiscing today for some reason. 

 

Had a flashback to when I used to play Road Rash and Moto Racer on Windows 98. Chuck in Fifa 2001 for good measure as well. 
What did you guys use to play? 

 

1074 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2489806 22-May-2020 20:36
Wolfenstein 3D, Sim City 2/3000 & once I managed to track down the start up age protection because my parents wouldn't tell me them (for obvious reasons) Leisure Suit Larry.

1864 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2489807 22-May-2020 20:37
Doom, Quake, Half Life.  M1 Tank Platoon. Carrier Command.  Sentinel.  Wolf 3D.

 

The XCom series.  Populous.

 
 
 
 


1045 posts

Uber Geek


  #2489808 22-May-2020 20:39
Diablo 2




2664 posts

Uber Geek


  #2489814 22-May-2020 20:53
AOE2

 

 

 

(It's actually seen a resurgence lately, past couple years anyway)

5109 posts

Uber Geek


  #2489817 22-May-2020 20:57
Might and Magic III, and Lemmings with my stepbrother are two that come to mind. A whole heap of Amiga games as well.

