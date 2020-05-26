At recommendation of a friend I've installed and registered with Vivino - trying to track what I have in the cellar these days.

Just last week bought a case of Wither Hills Taylor River Pinot Noir 2016 and Wither Hills Pinot Noir 2017. I have also ordered (and should be here today) a case of Sacred Hill Helmsman 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon and a case of Mount Ridge Merlot.

The two Pinot Noir I plan on cellaring for another couple of years and the Merlot will be for immediate use. The Helmsman will probably cellar for another five years but can open a bottle on special occasions.

I have also been enjoying Mount Michael Pinot Noirs - the Bessey's Block Pinot Noir 2014 and Isla Pinot Noir 2016 are particularly nice but alas the two cases I bought over the last two months are now gone and my wine budget for the month has been consumed on those latest purchases.

I still drink single malt whisky now and then and unless it's a particularly strong steak I go for wine with meals.

Any suggestions - considering I like espresso and don't drink white wines? What are you drinking?