Anyone have disputes tribunal experience?


#271774 26-May-2020 18:34
Hi all,

 

 

 

Recently about 3.5k worth of international flights I had have been cancelled due to COVID19, my airline (Lufthansa) are providing cash refunds, but as I purchased through STA Travel the cash refund will go to them first and my travel agent has said they will keep the cash refund and only provide a 12 month STA voucher.

 

I understand this is unreasonable behavior from STA Travel and even illegal and I have made my displeasure with this quite clear but the agent is sticking to her guns and saying there is no exceptions. As I purchased the tickets with my visa debit as a "chip and pin" transaction in store the bank can not do a charge-back as it was not technically a visa purchase, so my next step is the disputes tribunal.

 

I have not looked in to this to much as I was hoping the bank could sort things for me, but now that I know they can not help I need to learn how to go about taking the agent to the disputes tribunal and what to expect when there and what happens after the outcome etc? As far as I am aware I fill out the form online and submit it for approval?

 

I am curious if the legal expert rules in my favor what happens next? I have heard disputes tribunal rulings are unenforceable? so if that is the case should I be doing something other than the disputes tribunal, or is this the way to go? and how will I make the agent pay me back if that is the suggested outcome and they still refuse?

  #2492095 26-May-2020 18:45
Mental note - don't ever use STA Travel.

 

 

  #2492108 26-May-2020 18:56
Have a look at:

 

https://disputestribunal.govt.nz/going-to-a-hearing/decision-in-your-favour/

 

 

 

"If a decision is not followed

 

You can:

 

  • apply to the District Court to enforce the Order
  • hire a debt collection agency to collect any payment that you are owed. They may charge a set fee or a percentage of the payment
  • get a lawyer to act for you. A formal letter from a lawyer may be enough to get the decision followed."

 
 
 
 


  #2492120 26-May-2020 19:21
I've done it, it's pretty straightforward. Fill out the form, pay your fee (a pretty low fee, too) and you will get a date in the mail shortly. Collect and make printed copies of all your evidence - what you paid, proof that it was cancelled, and all the correspondence with STA - and make yourself some notes on what you want to say. You may bring someone to support but not represent you. In other words, no lawyers: you do your own talking. Just explain the situation honestly and give them copies of your correspondence.

 

The adjudicator may decide on the spot, or provide a decision in writing in a week or two. Either way it is pretty fast and no-nonsense.

 

 




  #2492121 26-May-2020 19:23
@dejadeadnz you might want to make some suggestions.

  #2492123 26-May-2020 19:26
Disputes tribunal orders are legally enforceable but you have to enforce them - the disputes tribunal doesn't do this. If they didn't pay you have to issue an enforcement order or a maybe winding up proceedings in the district court. Generally companies pay out but YMMV. Rogue traders are a whole different can of beans.

  #2492127 26-May-2020 19:35
Read this thread as well.




 

 

