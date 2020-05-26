Hi all,

Recently about 3.5k worth of international flights I had have been cancelled due to COVID19, my airline (Lufthansa) are providing cash refunds, but as I purchased through STA Travel the cash refund will go to them first and my travel agent has said they will keep the cash refund and only provide a 12 month STA voucher.

I understand this is unreasonable behavior from STA Travel and even illegal and I have made my displeasure with this quite clear but the agent is sticking to her guns and saying there is no exceptions. As I purchased the tickets with my visa debit as a "chip and pin" transaction in store the bank can not do a charge-back as it was not technically a visa purchase, so my next step is the disputes tribunal.

I have not looked in to this to much as I was hoping the bank could sort things for me, but now that I know they can not help I need to learn how to go about taking the agent to the disputes tribunal and what to expect when there and what happens after the outcome etc? As far as I am aware I fill out the form online and submit it for approval?

I am curious if the legal expert rules in my favor what happens next? I have heard disputes tribunal rulings are unenforceable? so if that is the case should I be doing something other than the disputes tribunal, or is this the way to go? and how will I make the agent pay me back if that is the suggested outcome and they still refuse?