138 posts

Master Geek


#271792 27-May-2020 08:08
I look at deals on both Cheapies & OzBargain on a daily basis, and particularly in Australia, there are a lot of deals that offer 'Cashback'. In New Zealand, the main Rewarders for TheMarket seem to be KiwiWallet & ShopRewards. CashRewards in Australia seems to be dominating in general. 

 

If I shop for Noel Leeming items through The Market, I get to take advantage of Noels current up to 40% discounts + utilize The Markets discount codes + cashback. 

 

Anyone have any experience with any of these Cash Back companies? Doesn't have to be The Market specific. Just a recent example. 

 

 

2740 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2492482 27-May-2020 08:38
A number of years ago now, but there was a crowd I did some work with from AU...they were looking to do Cashbacks here...wanted to use Prepaid cards (like a prezzie card) rather than depositing cash into accounts. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

 

Handsome Dan is well and truly over Home Detention...

 

Some people were just born stupid. 

