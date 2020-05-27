I look at deals on both Cheapies & OzBargain on a daily basis, and particularly in Australia, there are a lot of deals that offer 'Cashback'. In New Zealand, the main Rewarders for TheMarket seem to be KiwiWallet & ShopRewards. CashRewards in Australia seems to be dominating in general.

If I shop for Noel Leeming items through The Market, I get to take advantage of Noels current up to 40% discounts + utilize The Markets discount codes + cashback.

Anyone have any experience with any of these Cash Back companies? Doesn't have to be The Market specific. Just a recent example.