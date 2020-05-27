Genesis recently kicked me off my cheap plans and put me on their most expensive plans.

I went to powerswitch to figure out the best current deal -- but, powerswitch seems out of date. After guessing the best match, Powerswitch recommended Flick Fixie for electricity, and nova for gas.

But, Powerswitch Flick price quotes certainly differ from the flick pricing on the flick website. Flick website prices are confusing --- so to be sure, I fired my last bill to flick so they could give me their pricing for the same usage and period.

PS recommended nova for gas.

Jumped over to the nova website, and they are giving a $300 joining credit (Dual fuel), and electricity prices as follows...

Unit charge 0.16969

daily charge 1.45781

The nova fixed unit charge is cheaper than the flick off peak charge.

Nova gas prices are much cheaper than Genesis too.

At this time it seems like Nova duel fuel is the best choice (unless flick comes through with a better offer). I'll call Genesis to see if they can beat them, but knowing Genesis will kick me onto a more expensive plan as soon as they get the chance.

Powerswitch is a bit outdated, it doesn't have current pricing nor does it seem to account for joining credits/gifts. I guess it gives an indication of where to look though.