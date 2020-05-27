I like the idea of listening to music before I head to bed.

However, I have found that doing so seems to completely ruin my sleep. I cannot fall asleep and end up tossing and turning for hours. This applies even if the music is peaceful and relaxing rather than energetic. I do not listen when actually in bed at all.

Oddly, I have many time fallen asleep whilst wearing headphones on flights.

Has anyone else found this? It seems illogical to me - peaceful, soothing music should help you feel tired and want to sleep, but recently it really hasn't done so.