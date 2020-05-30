Hi all,

As supplies continue to dwindle in our part of the world, along with high demand, I'm being forced to abandon my wait for ASUS to get stock back into and NZ and am looking further afield for a Chromebook for my son.

I've found a retailer in AU that could send to an aussie friend, but a year or so ago I experienced the shocking cost of trying to send a tablet in the other direction. As a result of it having a lithium battery in it, it had to be courier as a high-risk item, at an exorbitant shipping fee.

Has anyone had recent experience with having a device shipped across from AU that could advise on current situation/feasibility of my plan?

