(This sub-forum seems to be where scam questions are asked on geekzone. If there's a better one, please tell me.)

Searching on Google hints strongly that getkiwimail is a scam, because it gives many hits on scam advice websites, f.ex. http://www.netsafe.org.nz/ or consumer.org

But it's very frustrating for me, there's lots of general advice, and links to report scams, but no list of scams that I can check. Why the proverbial not? Why can't I see the results of the reports?

I'm trying to advise someone where there are difficulties communicating, and I have no details other than the word "getkiwimail".