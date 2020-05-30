A member of the public has left a car on the side of the road while at the dairy. The offender crosses the road, finds the vehicle doors open and enters the vehicle. The Herald reports that police fired at this vehicle The video appears to shows impacts to the rear window at 0:37 as the offender is entering the vehicle for the first time.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12335950
There is a question I would like the IPCA to address: How on earth could/did an armed officer know the vehicle was empty? To my mind there could have been kids in the back seat.