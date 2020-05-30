Fair point. I have family that live in both Kawerau and Te Teko, and everyone was told to stay inside and off the streets when this was happening. I imagine the majority of police vehicles came over from Whakataane, but whether or not they warned people in Te Teko prior to old mate driving through the town, I don't know. My guess is that it was a rushed calculated guess, seeing that no one jumped out when he jumped in.