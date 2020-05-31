Sitting here sipping away on a couple of Asahis and writing my thesis, thought I'd start up a fun thread getting people to show and talk about their technology setup and what they're browsing GeekZone on.

This covers a variety of forum topics so will sit in Off topic for now. Moderators please change to a category you deem more suitable.

You get the chance to flaunt and taunt, admire and applause. Could be your home theater setup, your pc setup, or otherwise.

I'll get us started with my basic student rig.

LG 55" UK6700 4K TV with Edifier R2180db speakers. MiniX Neo U9-H android box equipped with Seren + Real Debrid + Sky Go.

Connected to computer so we can play Wii games through Dolphin-emu. Will pick up a couple of cheap PS4 controllers and play all these free Epic Games releases (GTA V + Borderlands) on the big screen.

Marble chessboard for potential battles with visitors.

Computer setup, nothing too extra. Aoc q27p1 27" monitor from a fellow GZer.

Cooler Master MB400L matx case + Sennheiser HD380 pro headphones (6 years still going strong)

Gigabyte Ga-a320m-s2h motherboard + 16gb G-Skill Ripjaw 2666 ram

Evga GTX 1060 6gb + Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB M.2