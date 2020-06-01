Not sure if this is the right forum, but I'm looking for some recommendations/suggestions as to who I should go to in the Wellington region to get an app built.



I basically want Android and iOS app versions of an existing word puzzle I make that would need to support in-app purchases of additional puzzle packs, so ideally I'd prefer people/firms with relevant experience.



I had a brief look at the websites of several Wellington developers but it's hard to get an idea if this sort of app is in someone's wheelhouse when confronted with the standard "We can do all sorts of jobs"+tech buzzwords blurb.



I've had some suggestions of overseas outfits, but I'd prefer to keep it local.