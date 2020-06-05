Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bad experience with themarket.co.nz


460 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272010 5-Jun-2020 13:04
Hey,

 

Getting really bad experience with themarket.co.nz

 

Registered with them in March this year, ordered some products, some products were delivered and some not(for unknown reason) and I got the refund and 30% off coupon as an apology. The apology was accepted. So I started to collect the other products in my shopping cart in mind I will use this coupon before 31 May, and before that I found that the coupon was removed. I contacted the support through the chat and was told the company was never provided such these coupons. I told them it is not true and I had one this coupon before and was told again and again the company never provided these coupons. I provided the prove, the company answered "oh, we are sorry, this is the system error". 🤬🤬 ?

 

Now wife, had $30 off coupon and ordered some items, one of them from NL, they sent the wrong one, and now we are trying to reach them every day, they switch off their chat, getting auto-reply similar to "We are busy... will contact you later".

 

Any one else or its just my luck? :) 😡

 

So frustrating

281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2498979 5-Jun-2020 13:14
I've had nothing but smooth experiences with TheMarket themselves. One slightly delayed delivery for which I was given a $10 coupon.

 

Obviously underneath the actual retailer is the one shipping your purchase and so on, but TheMarket is who you've bought it from - very surprised to hear they've issued a coupon and then claimed not to have done so? I wonder if they meant to issue you a $30 coupon and there's been some miscommunication.

 

In regards to NL's live chat - it's useless, don't bother. Frquently will disconnect you, eventually you'll get a follow up email weeks later. Unfortunately they've outsourced their phone/email/chat support overseas and they've also got a massive backlog still from over lockdown. You might have better luck calling a store or the 0800 number.




418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2498981 5-Jun-2020 13:18
Seems to be something with The Warehouse Group and online sales. My wife ordered some stuff from The Warehouse Online late April. Most arrived, except one item (which was the main reason for the order). She queried the support team, they responded that the courier tracking shows the package as delivered. She replied that yes a package arrived, but an item was missing. Silence. Tried to call them was told it would be about 2 hour wait to talk to someone. Emailed again, still nothing.

 
 
 
 


eph

184 posts

Master Geek


  #2498982 5-Jun-2020 13:19
I bought an item from them a few weeks ago (it was from TradeTested) was supposed to be delivered in 1-3 days. It took them 3 days just to ship it and the item arrived about 10 days later. This was also shipped to WH not a residential address so should have been much quicker. Contacted the support while I was waiting but only got "Sorry, we can't do anything, go away".

 

Wanted to reflect my experience in some kind of review but couldn't find the company at any of the usual review pages - trustpilot, productreview, etc. I suspect it's due to the too generic name and .com domain (despite being owned by TWG).

3503 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2498983 5-Jun-2020 13:21
Themarket, warehouse, noels etc have a bad habit of "going dark" when there are issues of their own making.  I am still waiting for a reply to a false advertising issue i pointed out too them before lockdown, I can see that they have opened the email as i tracked it.  Yet no one has replied to it.

 

 

 



460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2498989 5-Jun-2020 13:26
Thanks to all for reply.

 

 

So there is no way to get the correct order after they sent the wrong one? I guess I have to contact their boss directly then

