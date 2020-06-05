Hey,

Getting really bad experience with themarket.co.nz

Registered with them in March this year, ordered some products, some products were delivered and some not(for unknown reason) and I got the refund and 30% off coupon as an apology. The apology was accepted. So I started to collect the other products in my shopping cart in mind I will use this coupon before 31 May, and before that I found that the coupon was removed. I contacted the support through the chat and was told the company was never provided such these coupons. I told them it is not true and I had one this coupon before and was told again and again the company never provided these coupons. I provided the prove, the company answered "oh, we are sorry, this is the system error". 🤬🤬 ?

Now wife, had $30 off coupon and ordered some items, one of them from NL, they sent the wrong one, and now we are trying to reach them every day, they switch off their chat, getting auto-reply similar to "We are busy... will contact you later".

Any one else or its just my luck? :) 😡

So frustrating