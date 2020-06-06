For NZ sellers, they use a courier that isnt NZ posts one so they cant access the PO Box.

For overseas sellers, Box usually indicates that its a shared delivery space in some countries which is a higher rate of fraud - think virtual office type thing. Also only DHL can go to PO Box here, if its fedex or UPS or toll etc, then no PO Box.

To get around the ebay filter I put P0 b0x in with zeros and it works for places that send by post or DHL. If its handed off to another courier they will normally call or text the number on the parcel for another address, except amazon who just cancel the order and if you are lucky it will still turn up somehow.