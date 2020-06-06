Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why do they not deliver to POBOXes?


#272034 6-Jun-2020 13:08
When shopping online, half of outlets, both New Zealand and overseas refuse to deliver to a POBOX.

 

 

 

Why?

  #2499606 6-Jun-2020 13:12
For NZ sellers, they use a courier that isnt NZ posts one so they cant access the PO Box.

 

For overseas sellers, Box usually indicates that its a shared delivery space in some countries which is a higher rate of fraud - think virtual office type thing. Also only DHL can go to PO Box here, if its fedex or UPS or toll etc, then no PO Box.

 

To get around the ebay filter I put P0 b0x in with zeros and it works for places that send by post or DHL. If its handed off to another courier they will normally call or text the number on the parcel for another address, except amazon who just cancel the order and if you are lucky it will still turn up somehow.




  #2499609 6-Jun-2020 13:15
richms:

 

For NZ sellers, they use a courier that isnt NZ posts one so they cant access the PO Box.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I'd like to understand a bit more the quoted part. Most POBOXes (all?) are attached to a post office. A courier should have no problem delivering to that post office and then NZ post can take it from there. Why is this a problem?

 

 

 

richms:

 

 

except amazon who just cancel the order and if you are lucky it will still turn up somehow.

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, happened to me more than once.

 
 
 
 


  #2499615 6-Jun-2020 13:20
zespri:

 

richms:

 

For NZ sellers, they use a courier that isnt NZ posts one so they cant access the PO Box.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I'd like to understand a bit more the quoted part. Most POBOXes (all?) are attached to a post office. A courier should have no problem delivering to that post office and then NZ post can take it from there. Why is this a problem?

 

 

just a guess . . . but I'm assuming it's because they'd have to pay nzpost to have access to deliver to po boxes.

  #2499654 6-Jun-2020 13:23
It’s likely related to size too – a PO Box only has a small slot for mail, whereas I’d say 90% of couriered items (especially from international senders) would be thicker/larger than that.

  #2499655 6-Jun-2020 13:24
They would have to pay NZ post to carry it the rest of the way. I guess they could invent another ticket for the sender to add to cover that, but with how vocal rural people are about whining about not wanting to pay for a service, I dont see it going down that well.

 

Really sucks for semi rural people that have a PO Box when they dont know what courier is going to be used to send things, they either pay the rural charge which probably isnt needed or else put their PO Box and have things not ship.




  #2499656 6-Jun-2020 13:26
Benjip: It’s likely related to size too – a PO Box only has a small slot for mail, whereas I’d say 90% of couriered items (especially from international senders) would be thicker/larger than that.

 

They have a counter to pick up from, or if they have closed the counter service and its just a lobby they put in larger parcel boxes and leave a key in the mailbox if it doesnt fit in the mailbox. Some old lobbys have really crap boxes that take almost nothing so mail ends up in the parcel boxes too - that is when they dont just decide to fold things in half to fit in the comically undersized box.




  #2499657 6-Jun-2020 13:28
Benjip: It’s likely related to size too – a PO Box only has a small slot for mail, whereas I’d say 90% of couriered items (especially from international senders) would be thicker/larger than that.

 

No it is not. I had oversized parcels (that would not fit to the slot) successfully delivered, countless numbers, and I had small parcels that would have no problem fitting in refused.

 
 
 
 


  #2499678 6-Jun-2020 14:55
Courier Post can deliver to a PO Box, but as far as I know, all the others (NZ Couriers etc) can't. Probably helps that Courier Post are owned by NZ Post.

