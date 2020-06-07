Contract coming to end in a month, night weekend rates 20% higher then paying now, day rates just over 10% higher.

More concerned about conditions as I'll check price comparisons else where.

10% prompt payment discount (no contract needed), replaced with 6% contract discount, 2% direct debit discount, and 1% email bill discount.

So offering 1% less discount with strings attached. The 6% contract discount implied I only had a month to accept offer, otherwise maybe lower amount.

Late payers are now hit with new clause, $14 may be charged for late payments, so late payment replaced with something else instead of loss of prompt payment discount.

The big one that concerns me is now when on open term have to give three days notice to leave.

What does this mean? Before just notified gaining company and they handled everything. Wonder how they'll enforce this and if it's an attempt to get around the new law making win backs illegal.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/121555761/genesis-energy-admits-hundreds-of-breaches-of-winback-ban

Edit: I can find a direct link to website with it on, it’s an email link with lots letters and numbers in it, so link may be identifying.

Copy and paste from web page: