Under the passengers seat in my car is this plug... can anyone tell me what type of plug it is please? Thank you!
It looks a bit like an old iPhone 30-pin connector.
What's the car make/model/year?
Does that cable join into a wiring loom under the seat?
Some older cars had CD stackers mounted under the passenger seat, but usually the connectors were much bulkier for those.
Behodar:
My thoughts also....
Do you have a screen in the car ? ANy other plugs etc under the seat ?
I just ripped out the TV system that was in my fathers car, not usable for anything anymore - was amazing how many plugs the thing had....
Jap Import?
its likely for one of their automatic toll system components and its been removed
Hey thanks for all the replies, appreciate it!
It's an 05 Mazda Axela.
Does that cable join into a wiring loom under the seat?
No hopefully this pic shows it better
No and no. :)
Dumb question probably but if it is an iPhone 30-pin connector, would there be any adapters for them?! (to be able to charge my phone via micro usb perhaps?)
Unfortunately don't have an iphone to try it!
iPod/iPhone 30 pin is most likley. You could get an adapter that would trick the stero into thinking it was playing from a CD Stacker, but was really an iPod. Probably what this is.
Looks more like an old charger for Korean phones / mp3 players (might well have been for Japanese as well)
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Data-Cable-iRiver-Player/dp/B017GUAC90
Had them when I lived in korea for the pre smart phone phones and mp3 players such as iriver. Around 2010