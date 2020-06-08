Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDoes anyone know what type of plug this is?


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272064 8-Jun-2020 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Under the passengers seat in my car is this plug... can anyone tell me what type of plug it is please? Thank you!

 

Create new topic
7019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500479 8-Jun-2020 11:55
Send private message quote this post

It looks a bit like an old iPhone 30-pin connector.

87 posts

Master Geek


  #2500481 8-Jun-2020 12:00
Send private message quote this post

What's the car make/model/year?

 

Does that cable join into a wiring loom under the seat?

 

Some older cars had CD stackers mounted under the passenger seat, but usually the connectors were much bulkier for those.

 

 

 
 
 
 


xpd

Budget Gamer
10542 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2500491 8-Jun-2020 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

It looks a bit like an old iPhone 30-pin connector.

 

 

My thoughts also....   

 

 

 

Do you have a screen in the car ? ANy other plugs etc under the seat ?

 

I just ripped out the TV system that was in my fathers car, not usable for anything anymore - was amazing how many plugs the thing had....

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

9643 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2500502 8-Jun-2020 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Jap Import?

 

its likely for one of their automatic toll system components and its been removed

18 posts

Geek


  #2500518 8-Jun-2020 12:27
Send private message quote this post

That looks like old iPhone 30pin connection.
Had that in my jap import Mazda. Came out the back of the Japanese language radio/screen into the dash.

If you have old iphone or iPad touch, give it a go.



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2500524 8-Jun-2020 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Hey thanks for all the replies, appreciate it! 
What's the car make/model/year?

 

It's an 05 Mazda Axela. 

 

Does that cable join into a wiring loom under the seat?

 

No hopefully this pic shows it better

 

 

Do you have a screen in the car ? ANy other plugs etc under the seat ?

 

No and no. :)

 

Dumb question probably but if it is an iPhone 30-pin connector, would there be any adapters for them?! (to be able to charge my phone via micro usb perhaps?)

 

Unfortunately don't have an iphone to try it!

2405 posts

Uber Geek


  #2500527 8-Jun-2020 12:40
Send private message quote this post

iPod/iPhone 30 pin is most likley. You could get an adapter that would trick the stero into thinking it was playing from a CD Stacker, but was really an iPod. Probably what this is.

 
 
 
 


1058 posts

Uber Geek


  #2500572 8-Jun-2020 13:01
Send private message quote this post

Looks more like an old charger for Korean phones / mp3 players (might well have been for Japanese as well)

 

https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Data-Cable-iRiver-Player/dp/B017GUAC90 

 

https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Data-Cable-iRiver-Player/dp/B017GUAC90

 

 

 

Had them when I lived in korea for the pre smart phone phones and mp3 players such as iriver.  Around 2010

 

 




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.