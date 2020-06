Hi Everyone,

I would like to send some vitamins supplements to relative in residing in S.E.Asia. I check NZ Post web site for courier cost and got a fright. For a small 1Kg pack, the normal courier cost to S.E.Asia is $65 and Express Courier is $125. I reckon this is price gouging even taking in consideration Covid-19.

Does anyone know any reliable International courier with reasonable cost for sending a small pack weighting 1 Kg?

Thanks.