#272108 9-Jun-2020 21:34
Over the years I have ordered many small items from aliexpress, mostly small electronics components that are hard to find locally. I have had mostly good experiences with the occasional fake tracking number and lost item.

 

But I just though I would let you guys know that recently, with the Covid 19 thing it has escalated from the occasional item being lost, to everything being missing.

 

Now I don't really care about the delays... and I am not complaining as such because of obvious reasons, but what does strike me as odd is that all four items landed in the country on the 21st or 22 April and NZ Post claims they don't know anything about them and said that the tracking numbers indicate that they won't be delivered by NZ Post.

 

This is strange because every item I have ever ordered from Aliexpress has been delivered by NZ Post.

 

Does anyone know how you can find out which carrier is delivering these packages? I have asked the sellers but I am waiting to hear back (I doubt they would know).

 

What is also strange is that all of the tracking numbers from the missing items have a similar format, previous packages which have arrived have started with LE and finished with CN.

 

Here are the missing items tracking numbers in case anyone is interested...

 

LP00169936399264

 

LP00166213946313

 

LP00169868662651

 

LP00167746634248

 

I would like to offer a bit of advice to new Aliexpress users, if you check the tracking and it says it arrived in the country one of two things will happen... it will arrive within about a week, or it won't arrive at all and you will be stuck with a message saying "accepted by last mile carrier".

 

Now, something else that is interesting is when you call NZ Post, there is a recorded message that says that new items should be delivered in 3 days, but they are still working through a backlog of items from the lock down. Which raises some questions to say the least...

 

I find this interesting because shouldn't all mail be delivered on an oldest item first basis?

 

Perhaps these items are sitting in a huge warehouse somewhere at the bottom of a pile that nobody bothered to scan?

 

Any thoughts are welcome :)

  #2501744 9-Jun-2020 21:42
I have had a few items delayed significantly, in fact I recently got refunds for two of them. Then out of the blue one of them got delivered by NZ post yesterday. I think that there are a lot of items sitting with a freight forwarder in Auckland.



  #2501746 9-Jun-2020 21:44
Thanks for the reply... I figured I wasn't the only one (to say the least) :)

 
 
 
 


  #2501753 9-Jun-2020 21:59
Track17 and https://chinapost-track.com/ is primo for this

 

Yanwen post - chinapost shows you the round the world trip it has taken. (Czech post!)

 

https://t.17track.net/en#nums=LP00166213946313 

 

That doesn't even look like they have been accepted into AKL. While the other has lots of transfer tickets.

 

Like UY144505464CZ - https://global.cainiao.com/detail.htm?mailNoList=UY144505464CZ&spm=a3708.7860688.0.d01

 

(CN - origin port, china - start prefix = carrier specific normally)

 

 

 

Might give you something to go on if it has translated

  #2501756 9-Jun-2020 22:06
MatthewD:

 

I find this interesting because shouldn't all mail be delivered on an oldest item first basis?

 

Perhaps these items are sitting in a huge warehouse somewhere at the bottom of a pile that nobody bothered to scan?

 

 

My take on NZ Post's logic - "If its already 4 weeks late, whats another 2 weeks extra? If that means new parcels entering the system today are delivered on time."

 

I've had items with the LP format you have randomly show up after I was convinced they were lost, months after they shipped.

