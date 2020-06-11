If you have the patience and time, I'd recommend doing some research first. Figure out what it is you want out of a particular piece of white-ware; power rating, accessories (ice), noise (fridge), lint catcher (washing machine) etc and go from there.



Furniture, do the bum and eye test.

I haven't bought brand new in a while but Smith City has good products when their on sale. Good microwave from there. Usually go Briscoes for the vacuums. That's about as far as my expertise goes. Everything else in my house is second-hand.



Furniture Zone seems to have competitive prices but I've yet to buy anything from them.