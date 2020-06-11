Hi GZ,
I am moving to a new house in the next 2 weeks. I am looking forward to replacing all the whiteware and furniture. Anyone has any recommendation on where is a good place to buy value products?
I think that depends on your definition of value? Are you after cheap and it doesnt have to last long? I don't mind paying a bit more to get better quality products which I value more. If you have a few things you want to buy go around some shops and ask them to do you a package deal
Buy it all at the same time, means it all breaks at the same time...
CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB: Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440
Lostja:
I think that depends on your definition of value? Are you after cheap and it doesnt have to last long? I don't mind paying a bit more to get better quality products which I value more. If you have a few things you want to buy go around some shops and ask them to do you a package deal
I agree with you. I am not after crazy cheap products. Can you name some shop that you feel like to recommend?
If you have the patience and time, I'd recommend doing some research first. Figure out what it is you want out of a particular piece of white-ware; power rating, accessories (ice), noise (fridge), lint catcher (washing machine) etc and go from there.
Furniture, do the bum and eye test.
I haven't bought brand new in a while but Smith City has good products when their on sale. Good microwave from there. Usually go Briscoes for the vacuums. That's about as far as my expertise goes. Everything else in my house is second-hand.
Furniture Zone seems to have competitive prices but I've yet to buy anything from them.
Real Debrid referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242
Wakrak:
If you have the patience and time, I'd recommend doing some research first. Figure out what it is you want out of a particular piece of white-ware; power rating, accessories (ice), noise (fridge), lint catcher (washing machine) etc and go from there.
Furniture, do the bum and eye test.
I haven't bought brand new in a while but Smith City has good products when their on sale. Good microwave from there. Usually go Briscoes for the vacuums. That's about as far as my expertise goes. Everything else in my house is second-hand.
Furniture Zone seems to have competitive prices but I've yet to buy anything from them.
Thanks for your advice. BTW, where did you buy your second-hands?
hhan:
Thanks for your advice. BTW, where did you buy your second-hands?
There's a decent second-hand store here in Hamilton called 'Waikato Second Hand Centre'. Got a large Fisher and Paykel fridgefreezer and an unknown brand 3 seater couch for roughly $400 combined.
Real Debrid referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242