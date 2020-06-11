Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where to buy value whiteware and furniture?


65 posts

Master Geek


#272148 11-Jun-2020 16:29
Hi GZ,

 

 

 

I am moving to a new house in the next 2 weeks. I am looking forward to replacing all the whiteware and furniture. Anyone has any recommendation on where is a good place to buy value products?

203 posts

Master Geek


  #2503052 11-Jun-2020 16:33
I think that depends on your definition of value? Are you after cheap and it doesnt have to last long? I don't mind paying a bit more to get better quality products which I value more. If you have a few things you want to buy go around some shops and ask them to do you a package deal

1948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2503053 11-Jun-2020 16:35
Buy it all at the same time, means it all breaks at the same time...




65 posts

Master Geek


  #2503054 11-Jun-2020 16:35
Lostja:

 

I think that depends on your definition of value? Are you after cheap and it doesnt have to last long? I don't mind paying a bit more to get better quality products which I value more. If you have a few things you want to buy go around some shops and ask them to do you a package deal

 

 

 

 

I agree with you. I am not after crazy cheap products. Can you name some shop that you feel like to recommend?

208 posts

Master Geek


  #2503060 11-Jun-2020 17:00
If you have the patience and time, I'd recommend doing some research first. Figure out what it is you want out of a particular piece of white-ware; power rating, accessories (ice), noise (fridge), lint catcher (washing machine) etc and go from there. 

Furniture, do the bum and eye test.  

 

I haven't bought brand new in a while but Smith City has good products when their on sale. Good microwave from there. Usually go Briscoes for the vacuums. That's about as far as my expertise goes. Everything else in my house is second-hand. 

 


Furniture Zone seems to have competitive prices but I've yet to buy anything from them. 




65 posts

Master Geek


  #2503061 11-Jun-2020 17:04
Wakrak:

 

If you have the patience and time, I'd recommend doing some research first. Figure out what it is you want out of a particular piece of white-ware; power rating, accessories (ice), noise (fridge), lint catcher (washing machine) etc and go from there. 

Furniture, do the bum and eye test.  

 

I haven't bought brand new in a while but Smith City has good products when their on sale. Good microwave from there. Usually go Briscoes for the vacuums. That's about as far as my expertise goes. Everything else in my house is second-hand. 

 


Furniture Zone seems to have competitive prices but I've yet to buy anything from them. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your advice. BTW, where did you buy your second-hands?

208 posts

Master Geek


  #2503063 11-Jun-2020 17:12
hhan:

 

Thanks for your advice. BTW, where did you buy your second-hands?

 

 

There's a decent second-hand store here in Hamilton called 'Waikato Second Hand Centre'. Got a large Fisher and Paykel fridgefreezer and an unknown brand 3 seater couch for roughly $400 combined. 




