With this being the first weekend of Level 1, I am a little concerned at our preparedness for Contact Tracing.

We currently have capacity to deal with 250 new arrivals daily. While these are all Kiwis (or equivalent), the fact is that we still have people coming into the country. Although all these new arrivals go into managed quarantine or isolation, the fact is that many of them are permitted to use facilities and/or exercise space that is shared with NZ residents. I would have thought that this brings real risk of a COVID19 infections from imported sources. This in turn requires a that we have an ability to contact trace at speed when an infection is detected.

Under level 1, this is not the case. As outlined here https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/121756580/coronavirus-pm-clears-up-contact-tracing-confusion-for-businesses-in-level-1 businesses are no longer required to keep a register so the only contact tracing tool we have is individual records of where we have been. While the NZ COVID tracer app helps, there is no ability to find out who else was at an event or venue attended by an infected person.

I have been out and about this weekend. The only business visited that had the NZ COVID Tracer QR code was Briscoes. No QR code available at any pub, restaurant, supermarket, chemist or market. So if I visit anywhere where someone known to be infected has been, how will I ever be notified? If I test positive, for any reason, Contact Tracing starts purely with my memory - good luck with that. Hopefully I am woefully misinformed on this - and if so I would appreciate an update.