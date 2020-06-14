Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCOVID19 Contact Tracing in Level 1


477 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272199 14-Jun-2020 16:17
Send private message

With this being the first weekend of Level 1, I am a little concerned at our preparedness for Contact Tracing.

 

We currently have capacity to deal with 250 new arrivals daily.  While these are all Kiwis (or equivalent), the fact is that we still have people coming into the country.  Although all these new arrivals go into managed quarantine or isolation, the fact is that many of them are permitted to use facilities and/or exercise space that is shared with NZ residents.  I would have thought that this brings real risk of a COVID19 infections from imported sources.  This in turn requires a that we have an ability to contact trace at speed when an infection is detected.

 

Under level 1, this is not the case.  As outlined here https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/121756580/coronavirus-pm-clears-up-contact-tracing-confusion-for-businesses-in-level-1 businesses are no longer required to keep a register so the only contact tracing tool we have is individual records of where we have been.  While the NZ COVID tracer app helps, there is no ability to find out who else was at an event or venue attended by an infected person.

 

I have been out and about this weekend.  The only business visited that had the NZ COVID Tracer QR code was Briscoes.  No QR code available at any pub, restaurant, supermarket, chemist or market.  So if I visit anywhere where someone known to be infected has been, how will I ever be notified?  If I test positive, for any reason, Contact Tracing starts purely with my memory - good luck with that.  Hopefully I am woefully misinformed on this - and if so I would appreciate an update.




--

OldGeek.

Create new topic
16231 posts

Uber Geek


  #2504561 14-Jun-2020 17:15
Send private message quote this post

You aren't wrong, and it just needs one hole, and the virus can sneak back in. I understand the WHO have warned countries like NZ to make sure contact tracing is all up to scratch.  I would have thought that businesses should be encouraged to keep QR codes up so people can keep records. However I installed it on my parents phone, and they tried scanning it in various locations, but it couldn't recognize the code. Do they need mobile data on their device, because they don't use mobile date? One was installed on an ipod, which doesn't have mobile data,


Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.