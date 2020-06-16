Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicNorth Korea and the US


392 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272242 16-Jun-2020 10:26


Dont know about you, but my opinion of the hotbed between US and NK is its pretty dangerous right now.

 

Opinions do matter, and even little old NZ a forum post may somehow reach the right person somewhere (God Knows).

 

Thinking about all the mistrust and craziness between US NK and even South Korea, surely there is something that would work to get things to settle down.

 

If you are interested, how about adding your ideas at this thread see where it goes.

 

Since Trump and Pence appear to have no idea on how to negotiate with Asian counterparts, here goes my suggestion:

 

US offers to buy the nuclear stockpile of NK, with the intention of destroying each weapon received.

 

South Korean government analysis has put North Korea’s nuclear spending at $1.1 billion to $3.2 billion overall.

 

If US held out an olive leaf starting with 1 bomb/missile purchase, with caveat of nuclear inspectors to ensure NK does not build more, that IMHO would seem an honorable and possibly acceptable solution to NK, would gradually remove the nuclear threat, and provide NK much needed money and unilateral trading by the time the last weapon is sold.

 

Regards, Al.

5345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2505646 16-Jun-2020 10:36


Eh, NK throws around bellicose threats all the time. The only slightly new thing here is that it's sister-Kim throwing them around right now making people wonder whether brother-Kim isn't dead after all and she's cementing her power base before revealing it. But none of them are suicidal enough to actually use their weapons. Their aim is to die fat & happy, preferably of diabetes, not with their skin melting off on top of a radioactive slag pile.

 

Still, we could put this down as the next suggestion for "Is that the best you got, 2020?"






 



4577 posts

Uber Geek


  #2505649 16-Jun-2020 10:42


If you were North Korea, why would you give up your nuclear weapons for just money.....

 

The power and prestige that comes from being talked about by world leaders, along with the unbelievable domestic PR value of being able to engineer a one-on-one summit with the US president every few years, is simply something money cannot buy..... 

