#272290 18-Jun-2020 10:32
Morning all,

 

 

 

Unfortunately my drip tray on my Palermo BBQ rusted through and cracked in half last week, and I am having trouble finding a replacement. None of the BBQ part websites seem to sell this sort of item, and the one that does has trays that are too short / narrow. Basically this is a steel plate that slots into the BBQ under the burners, and retains fat absorbing aggregate / stones with small side walls. Similar to how the crumb catcher works on most toasters. 

 

 

 

My rough measurements indicate I need something 31" by 16.5" (dimensions lined up better with inches than mm).

 

 

 

Anyone know of a place I can get something like this? I'd rather pay ~$75 to resurrect my BBQ than junk it when it works fine (bar the missing part) and have to drop $200 on another one.

 

 

 

  #2507126 18-Jun-2020 10:56
Couldn't draw one up and get one built?  Cost more but in stainless would last longer.

 

 




