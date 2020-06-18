Morning all,

Unfortunately my drip tray on my Palermo BBQ rusted through and cracked in half last week, and I am having trouble finding a replacement. None of the BBQ part websites seem to sell this sort of item, and the one that does has trays that are too short / narrow. Basically this is a steel plate that slots into the BBQ under the burners, and retains fat absorbing aggregate / stones with small side walls. Similar to how the crumb catcher works on most toasters.

My rough measurements indicate I need something 31" by 16.5" (dimensions lined up better with inches than mm).

Anyone know of a place I can get something like this? I'd rather pay ~$75 to resurrect my BBQ than junk it when it works fine (bar the missing part) and have to drop $200 on another one.

Cru