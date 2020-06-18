If so, how is it?

I have a reasonable collection now and want to keep them clean. I have a Spin Clean but find it slow and annoying to use and unless you obsessively rinse and dry after it seems to leave crap behind.

This looks like a decent option https://realgroovy.co.nz/product/492174/ultrasonic-record-cleaner-with-motorized-rotisseri and should be effect in theory without need to brush/scrub the surface of the disk. I am certainly impressed every time my optician runs my specs through their ultrasonic cleaner.

Thing is, it seems to be a generic or re-branded device and I have only found one "review" online so far which was a on a vinyl forum. Whilst it was positive, I would like to get more information before dropping $900....