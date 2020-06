Nobody is going to be able to even guarantee that there will actually be returns in the coming years - there is probably a fairly good chance of seeing returns over the next few years being negative, or minimal as we enter a massive global recession. 30% + p.a growth in funds like we saw in the past 18 months prior to Covid (and what we saw after Covid) is simply not going to happen.

With such a small investment there is going to be very little difference between different providers over that sort of time frame.

Note I am not a financial advisor so this is not financial advice. Nobody can offer you advice unless they are a financial advisor.