Must be a pretty big and targeted attack for them to be putting this out to the media.
Probably has been going on for some time.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300038257/australia-under-cyber-attack-says-prime-minister-scott-morrison
Must be a pretty big and targeted attack for them to be putting this out to the media.
Probably has been going on for some time.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300038257/australia-under-cyber-attack-says-prime-minister-scott-morrison
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Despite the Aussie government refusing to name names, ABC News is reporting it is Chinese state sponsored hackers.
Believable considering how relationships between the two countries are at the moment.
But who knows what the full story really is and why it is seen as so bad as to go public?