Hi all,

I have had a renewed interest into seeing what conversations/information I can pick up with my old radio scanner, I used to hear some really cool stuff years ago and decided to pull it out again years later to see what I can pick up.

After scanner through the entire frequency range twice and even using the capture function I have not been able to pick up anything at all and little research online has me thinking that my scanner being as old as it is may not be able to pick up digital communications?

There was some info online that most places now using something like "digital over analogue", this has me thinking with my scanner being as old as it is (Uniden UBC92XLT) maybe it can not pick up most communication these days? although I did manage to pick up the fire service responding to a health related event at my neighbors a few months ago by using the "capture" feature and I thought the fire service would surely be using digital?

Not sure if there are any experts in this field here on geekzone but if there is someone reading this who knows a thing or two about these devices Id love to hear you tips!